Appeal for witnesses after man dies following crash in Co Longford

A man has died following a crash in Co Longford early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the townland of Lissagernal, outside Newtownforbes at around 12.50am.

The 22-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Garda forensic team is at the crash site, and the road is currently closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-335-0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.