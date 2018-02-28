Appeal for missing man Virgil Vornicu in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help to trace a missing 20-year-old man in Dublin.

Virgil Vornicu is missing from his home at Grosvenor Lodge in Rathmines since February 26th.

He is described as 5' 8'' in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and carrying a backpack - possibly orange in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines garda station on 01-666-6700 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.