Appeal for information over serious collision following burglary in Kildare

Gardaí in Co Kildare investigating a serious collision following a burglary are appealing for information.

It happened on the N7 Naas Road on Thursday, December 28th 2017.

At approximately 3.00pm on that date, gardaí received a report of a burglary at house in Athy.

The intruders were disturbed and fled from the scene in a waiting car.

During a follow up operation members of the gardaí intercepted a car on the N7 Naas Road at around 3.45pm.

The car initially stopped for gardaí, but when approached it took off at speed in the direction of Dublin.

Moments later this car was involved in a collision with a second car.

One of the occupants of the car, a man in his teens, was injured in the collision was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

Three other youths, all male and understood to be in their teens, were arrested during follow up searches near the crash site a short time later.

Investigating officers are particularly anxious to speak to any driver who may have dash-cam footage of a silver Ford Mondeo driving dangerously northbound prior to the large collision.

They are being asked to contact Naas garda station on 045-884-300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.