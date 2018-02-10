Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Tallaght

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

15-year-old Nicole Reddington has been missing from her home in Tallaght since yesterday, Friday February 9th.

She is described as being 5'5", with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Nicole was wearing a green jacket with a fur hood, a navy tracksuit and black runners.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666-4700.