Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Aoife Hawthorn was last seen on Lismore Road in Crumlin yesterday afternoon at around 4pm.

She is described as being 5'6" in height, with long brown hair and of medium build.

When she was last seen, Aoife was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666-6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.