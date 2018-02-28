Appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin teenager

An appeal has been issued for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

15-year-old Kim Berry was last seen in Ballyfermot on Monday morning at around 11.30am.

She is described as being 5'10'', of slender build and with dark brown hair.

When last seen, Kim was wearing a plain navy blue jacket, light blue three-quarter length jeans with pearls along the legs, and grey 'UGG' boots.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-6667200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.