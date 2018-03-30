Appeal for help in tracing man missing from his home in Carlow

Members of the public are appealing for help in tracing a man missing from his home in Carlow.

30-year-old Rafal Filipowicz was last seen on Wednesday 21st March at around 8am in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Rafal - from Green Road in Carlow - is described as being 5'11" in height, with brown hair, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

When last seen, he was wearing a red a polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and dark coloured runners.

Anyone with information about Rafal's whereabouts is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-913-6620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.