Appeal for help in tracing teenager missing from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Kevin Wall was last seen on the morning of the January 15th in Sandyford.

He is described as being 5' 7'' tall, with short blond hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Kevin was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.

Anyone who has seen Kevin is being asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666-5600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.