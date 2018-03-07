Another man appears in court in connection with Dublin Lidl looting

Another man has appeared in court after a Lidl supermarket in Dublin was looted and badly damaged last Friday during the snowy weather.

The father-of-one is charged with handling stolen goods from the Tallaght store after they were allegedly found in his home.

The court heard numerous videos appeared on social media of extensive damage being done to this Lidl store at Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght.

It was also burgled and six men have already faced various charges in connection with what allegedly happened.

This afternoon another man – Liam Walsh of Ard Mor Drive in Tallaght - appeared in court charged with handling around €1,400 worth of stolen goods from the Lidl store.

Garda Stephen Murray told the court it would be alleged the goods – which included perishable and electrical items, along with alcohol - were found in a bedroom and kitchen of the 26-year-old’s house.

The court heard it’s after photos of the stolen property had been circulated.

The accused’s solicitor, Michael French, said his client denies the allegation.

Applying for bail for Mr Walsh, he said there had been media furore around the incident and asked the judge to only think about the allegation before the court.

But the judge refused bail and remanded Liam Walsh in custody to appear in court again next week.