PICTURES: Animals at Dublin Zoo enjoy a day in the snow

The zoo has installed additional heaters for some residents
Dublin Zoo was closed to the public on Wednesday, but workers say that did not stop the animals enjoying the snowfall in the capital.
The zoo has implemented its cold weather contingency plan, which sees the animals have continuous access to their heated houses.
In some cases, Dublin Zoo has installed additional heaters to ensure animals that are used to warmer climates - like giraffes and zebras - are protected during the cold weather.
Those accustomed to colder climates, such as wolves and snow leopards, have the option to be outside.
In preparation for the weather warning, all boilers at the zoo have been serviced and surplus food for the animals has been delivered.