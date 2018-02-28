PICTURES: Animals at Dublin Zoo enjoy a day in the snow

Dublin Zoo was closed to the public on Wednesday, but workers say that did not stop the animals enjoying the snowfall in the capital.

Image: Dublin Zoo

The zoo has implemented its cold weather contingency plan, which sees the animals have continuous access to their heated houses.

Image: Dublin Zoo

In some cases, Dublin Zoo has installed additional heaters to ensure animals that are used to warmer climates - like giraffes and zebras - are protected during the cold weather.

Image: Dublin Zoo

Those accustomed to colder climates, such as wolves and snow leopards, have the option to be outside.

Image: Dublin Zoo

In preparation for the weather warning, all boilers at the zoo have been serviced and surplus food for the animals has been delivered.

Image: Dublin Zoo