Amazon working to fix apparent Alexa glitch after reports of 'creepy laughter'

The voice assistant has been startling some owners at unexpected moments...

Business & Tech
Amazon working to fix apparent Alexa glitch after reports of &#39;creepy laughter&#39;

Picture by: Elaine Thompson/AP/Press Association Images

Amazon says it is working to fix an apparent glitch with its Alexa voice assistant, after users reported that it was loudly laughing at unexpected moments.

Amazon Echo users have been taking to social media to highlight the apparent glitch.

The seemingly random laughter was described as 'creepy' and 'freaky' by some commentators.

Others drew comparisons to HAL, the murderous fictional AI from the classic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Amazon has, however, taken note of the apparently startling issue.

The retailer told The Verge: “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”