Amazon working to fix apparent Alexa glitch after reports of 'creepy laughter'

Amazon says it is working to fix an apparent glitch with its Alexa voice assistant, after users reported that it was loudly laughing at unexpected moments.

Amazon Echo users have been taking to social media to highlight the apparent glitch.

The seemingly random laughter was described as 'creepy' and 'freaky' by some commentators.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh... there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

Others drew comparisons to HAL, the murderous fictional AI from the classic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

'I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that'https://t.co/hzCBOhF5Vb — Rob Waugh (@RobWaughMail) March 7, 2018

Amazon has, however, taken note of the apparently startling issue.

The retailer told The Verge: “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.”