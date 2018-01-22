WATCH: Amazon opens its first ever checkout-free shop

Online retail giant Amazon is opening its first ever checkout-free shop in the US.

Amazon Go - based in Seattle, Washington - tracks shoppers purchases and automatically adds them to a virtual shopping cart.

Users enter the shop using an app on their phone.

Amazon says: "We created the world’s most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line.

"With our Just Walk Out Shopping experience, simply use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products you want, and go! No lines, no checkout. (No, seriously.)"

Image: amazon.com

The checkout-free shopping uses the same type of technologies as self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning.

It automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart.

When a customer is finished shopping, they can just leave the shop.

The technology then adds up the total and charges the person's Amazon account.

A receipt is also sent to the same account.

Image: amazon.com

Amazon Go says it offers ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options made by chefs and local kitchens and bakeries.

The selection includes things like bread and milk, artisan cheeses and locally made chocolates.

It also has chef-designed Amazon Meal Kits, with all the ingredients needed to make a meal for two in about 30 minutes.