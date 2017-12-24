Alternative ways to spend Christmas Day in Ireland

Bah humbug. Christmas is just another day - so let's treat it like that. We have taken a look at some of the best ways to spend December 25th, that involve as little festivities as possible.

Go Surfing

On yer bike - or in this case, surfboard. Many areas of Ireland offer you the views and the waves.

Clare

Once you’ve brushed up on your skills at any of the the surf schools in Clare, head off and practice at some of the less crowded beaches such as Doolin, Doonbeg and Spanish Point.

And so what if the water is cold - that’s what wetsuits are for.

A foaming sea, as the Atlantic Ocean hits land at Doolin Point in Co Clare | Image: RollingNews.ie

Donegal

Bundoran is not known as the surf capital of Ireland for nothing, boasting some of the best known surf schools in the country.

From the world class reef break of The Peak to the ever reliable Tullan Strand, it has something to offer every level of surfer.

The beach at Rossnowlagh is perfect for beginner and intermediate surfers.

While more challenging waves are found at Inishowen, Fanad Head, Dunfanaghy, Bloody Foreland and Dungloe.

Sligo

Beaches at Strandhill and Enniscrone are great for seasoned surfers but also perfect for learners.

The beach at Easkey is legendary.

Wherever you go you you'll bag big waves, clean waters and great surfing.

Mayo

Mayo is rich in great surfing beaches including Bertra, an arm of land extending into Clew Bay.

For a total getaway, head for Belmullet, or Keel Strand in Achill.

It's seen as a longstanding favourite among surfers.

Cork

West Cork has some of the nicest beaches in the country. Why not grab your board head for Barley Cove, Garrettstown or Castlefreke?

While the beach at Inchydoney is seen as the perfect place to get wet suited and booted.

For more information, see discoverireland.ie

Travel

Go wild on the Wild Atlantic Way.

This 2,500km stretch is the world's longest coastal touring route.

It's made up of soaring mountains, jutting headlands, breath-taking cliff faces and lush green forests.

Looking for an epic adventure or a remote getaway? You'll find it here.

You can also pick up your very own Wild Atlantic Way passport - a souvenir of your completed journey.

Sunset at Fanad Head | Image: wildatlanticway.com

It also enables you to obtain your 'Wild Atlantic Way Certificate', the official record of your journey.

Each passport has its own individual number, so it's completely unique.

And as you make your way along thecoast, you can get it stamped at a host of scenic spots.

For more information, see wildatlanticway.com

Go 40 Foot deep

Billed as the most well-known and loved swimming spot in Dun Laoghaire, the 40 Foot in south Dublin was immortalised in James Joyce's Ulysses.

This Dublin institution used to be a men-only swimming spot, but thankfully today the Forty-Foot is open to anyone brave enough for a bracing plunge in its chilly waters.

There are changing rooms nearby.

William Mulligan jumps into the sea as he get into the Christmas spirit at the 40 foot in Sandycove | Image: RollingNews.ie

It's a great place to swim, with its clean deep waters. There are steps to guide swimmers safely in and out of the water.

People also traditionally gather for the Christmas Day swim on December 25th

But, unsurprisingly it is cold....

For more, see dunlaoghaire.ie

Take a drive

One of the best ways to see Ireland is arguably by getting out of the cities and touring around the country.

This country is full of scenic driving routes, and here are some of the best.

Follow the stunning Kildare Wicklow Grand Tour route for a mix of coastal runs, wild mountain passes and pit-stops at Palladian mansions.

Or try the Boyne Valley Drive to sample some historical landmarks, from Newgrange to Slane Castle.

Glengesh Pass: Donegal

From Glencolumbkille a road heads inland towards Ardara, through the wild and picturesque Glengesh Pass where the road meanders through sloping mountainous terrain.

Braveheart Drive: Wicklow



Renowned for its scenery, Wicklow is a beautiful mix of golden sandy beaches, rolling mountains, wooded glens, cascading waterfalls and lakes.

South and Mid-Kildare Touring Route: Kildare

The route traverses over through the middle and southern half of Co Kildare.

You will see many places of interest - including visiting two heritage towns, one of Ireland’s largest visitor attractions and three racecourses.

Connemara Driving Tour: Galway



Connemara's unique landscape and quiet roads make it an ideal place to get behind the wheel and explore the countryside.

You'll have the freedom to meander at your own pace, stop for photographs and detour down back roads.

Westport and Connemara Driving Tour: Mayo

This tour, leaving Westport, takes you through Louisburgh giving superb views of Clew Bay with its numerous small islands.

From Louisburgh, take the R335 road for Leenane.

Go to work

Holiday? What holiday? Plenty of workplaces and offices are still open on December 25th.

Gardaí, ambulance, firefighters and other emergency services are all on duty.

While doctors, nurses and other staff must keep Ireland's hospitals going.

Several media outlets like Newstalk will also have a working day.

File photo

Dine out

It might be one of the busiest cooking days of the year, but several hotels and restaurants will be serving on Christmas Day.

However, booking early is probably a good idea!

Dublin

The Merrion, Dublin

The Westbury, Dublin

Kildare

Carton House, Maynooth

Louth

Four Seasons Hotel

Ballymascanlon Hotel

Wicklow

The Ritz Carlton, Powerscourt

The Glenview, Glen of the Downs

This file photo shows rosemary pepper roast beef with butter potatoes | Image: Matthew Mead AP/Press Association Images