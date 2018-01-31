Alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco & cash seized by Revenue in Cork

The seizures happened during the search of a house near Macroom, Co Cork
Alcohol, cigarettes & tobacco worth an estimated €17,200 has been seized following a search in Co Cork.
Revenue officers and gardaí carried out the search of a house near Macroom yesterday.
They seized 315 litres of alcohol 'in various stages of production', as well as production apparatus, tanks and containers.
4,500 contraband cigarettes and 6.5kgs of tobacco were also discovered.
A car was also seized during the operation.
In a statement, Revenue said: "During this intelligence led operation, a cash amount of €6,295 which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, was detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation."
Two Polish nationals - a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s - were interviewed in connection with the seizures.
Revenue adds that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.