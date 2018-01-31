Alcohol, cigarettes, tobacco & cash seized by Revenue in Cork

Alcohol, cigarettes & tobacco worth an estimated €17,200 has been seized following a search in Co Cork.

Revenue officers and gardaí carried out the search of a house near Macroom yesterday.

They seized 315 litres of alcohol 'in various stages of production', as well as production apparatus, tanks and containers.

Seized alcohol. Image: Revenue

4,500 contraband cigarettes and 6.5kgs of tobacco were also discovered.

A car was also seized during the operation.

In a statement, Revenue said: "During this intelligence led operation, a cash amount of €6,295 which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity, was detained in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation."

Two Polish nationals - a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s - were interviewed in connection with the seizures.

Revenue adds that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Seized cash. Image: Revenue