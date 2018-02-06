Aer Lingus worker who helped smuggle illegal immigrants through airport to be sentenced tomorrow

An Aer Lingus worker who helped smuggle illegal immigrants through Dublin Airport told gardaí he did if for ‘fast cash’.

63-year-old Frederick Cham from Hazelhatch in Co Kildare has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the illegal entry of seven people into the country.

The court heard Frederick Cham and another Aer Lingus worker helped people avoid passport control by taking them into a staff lift.

They were also provided with Aer Lingus branded hi-viz jackets and would be driven in a catering van.

The offences took place in December 2016 and January 2017.

When he was arrested Cham denied his activities were part of organised crime.

He said it was a bit of ‘fast cash’ to get by and described it as a ‘mickey mouse operation’.

He said he spent the cash on pints of Guinness – adding "It was like telling a rat, there's a little hole, out you go."

Cham – who is originally from Hong Kong - pleaded guilty to charges involving the illegal entry of seven people into the state and receiving more than €6,000 in the proceeds of crime.

He will be sentenced tomorrow.