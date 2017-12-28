Aer Lingus diverted to Shannon Airport this evening

An Aer Lingus flight carrying almost 300 people has been diverted to Shannon Airport this evening.

The flight departed from Dublin at around 3.40pm headed for Los Angeles, when it was re-routed due to a technical fault with the aircraft.

267 passengers and 11 crew were on board the plane, which landed safely at Shannon at 16:36pm.

Emergency services were in attendance as a precaution.

In a statement, the airline says passengers will be brought to Los Angeles on the next available flight.



