66 people killed in plane crash

A plane crash in southern Iran has killed all 66 people on board.

A spokesperson for Aseman Airline says the 24-year-old ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop, left Iranian capital Tehran at around 8am local time and crashed about an hour later.

The plane went down near the remote mountain town of Semirom, about 390 miles south of Tehran.

It had been heading to the southern city of Yasuj, in Isfahan province.

Aseman Airlines spokesman also said there had been 60 passengers, including one child, with six crew members on board.

He added: "After searches in the area, unfortunately we were informed that the plane crashed.