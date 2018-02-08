5 simple changes you can make to improve your life today

Change isn’t one of the easiest parts of life. Our brains are programmed in a way that we will continue to do the same thing in the same way over and over again whether it’s good or bad for you.

However, that’s not always the best way to keep going. Sure, there are some changes that can be difficult to go through but for the most part, a change really can be as good as a rest. Change doesn’t always have to be a negative experience, so here’s a list of some small positive transformations you could make in your life today:

Set your alarm for 30-minutes earlier tomorrow

This isn’t about making you sleep less, it’s about allowing yourself more time and headspace in the mornings to wake up and be more productive. You could try a morning yoga session, plan your day ahead or even just take your cup of tea into the garden for some fresh air. Starting your day in a less hectic manner will be beneficial for the rest of your day, whatever you get up to.

Watch what you commit to

Being proactive and setting goals is a great thing but you should always be mindful of overdoing it as well. The best way to achieve your long-term goals is to break them down into the smaller steps you need to take first and focus on achieving those one by one. Before you know it, you’ll be well on your way to having achieved your ambition in a manageable and structured way.

Break your routine

Everybody loves routines for a reason – it makes life easier! A routine can make your hectic schedule seem controllable because you will become so used to the cycle you create. This means that you don’t have to think (or worry) about it anymore. But… sometimes your routine is working against you rather than for you. An overly rigid plan can mean you aren’t enjoying simple, everyday or spontaneous pleasures.

With that in mind, breaking your routine is probably one of the easier changes you can make and it can have such an immediate positive impact. Why not try taking a night off from your laundry or cooking this week? You could head to the cinema or meet some friends after work instead!

Don’t compare yourself to others

This advice is probably easier to offer than to take, but it’s worth taking this on board. It’s certainly not abnormal to compare yourself to your friends or colleagues, but if you find it leaves you feeling inferior then it’s time to ditch this habit. Why waste time thinking about other people when you could be being productive and happy in your own life?

Don’t be afraid to make the switch

