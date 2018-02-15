42-year-old woman remanded in custody over death of toddler in Dublin

A 42-year-old woman has been remanded in custody over the death of a toddler in Dublin over the weekend.

Three-year-old Zoe Whitford was rushed to hospital on Saturday following an incident at her home in Aubrey Grove, Shankill.

She lost her fight for life on Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

On Sunday, 42-year-old Emer Cannon appeared before a special court sitting, charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the child at the family home.

She was remanded in custody to appear again today.

She was not present at Bray District Court this morning, when her barrister appealed for the matter to be put back by two weeks.

Judge David Kennedy remanded Emer Cannon in custody for two weeks, and put the matter down for mention again on March 1st.

Reporting from Juliette Gash ...