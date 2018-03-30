36 vehicles were involved in 12 motorway crashes during hail showers yesterday

Gardaí say there were a total of 12 crashes on motorways - involving a total of 36 vehicles - during hail showers yesterday.

None of the incidents were fatal, but a number of people were injured.

A majority of the collisions happened on the M6, M7, M8 and M18 motorways.

One incident on the M6 at Junction 15 Ballinasloe West involved 12 vehicles.

A crash on the M7 between Roscrea and Moneygall, meanwhile, saw one person airlifted to hospital.

Image: Garda Press Office

There were also other crashes at Dunkettle Interchange in Cork, Whitefriar St in Dublin 8, and Herbertstown in Limerick.

Gardaí are urging motorists to take extra care if they find themselves caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones - including reducing their speed, using headlights, and using hazard warning lights of necessary.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, warned: ‘Hail showers pose significant risks to road users particularly on motorways. Drivers on motorways need to be vigilant and ready to stop when and if necessary and they need to be able to stop the vehicle safely in order to avoid collisions.

"Hail showers have resulted in multi-vehicle crashes recently. Please drive to the conditions, reduce your speed and increase your braking distance."

Met Éireann says there is a risk of some scattered hail showers this afternoon, mainly over the southern half of the country.

However, an earlier status yellow hail warning has been lifted.