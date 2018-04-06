30 passengers rescued from DART stranded between Bray and Greystones

30 passengers had to be rescued from a DART that became stranded last night in Co Wicklow.

Irish Rail says the train got stuck after damage was caused to overhead wires between Bray and Greystones.

Customers were stuck in carriages for three hours.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny says the lengthy operation was a result of the challenging terrain.

He explained: "In an exposed area like that - on an uneven surface, in the dark, on Bray Head - is not somewhere that we could safely walk 30 customers on board back from.

"That's why we had to get an assisting diesel train to the site."

Services between Bray and Greystones remained suspended for a period this morning, but they have since resumed.