210 new jobs announced in Dublin and Limerick

There is good news on the jobs front this morning - with 210 new positions announced for Limerick and Dublin.

H&MV Engineering is to double its workforce by hiring an extra 150 people in Limerick

Meanwhile, a flight catering company is creating 60 new jobs at Dublin airport.

DNATA, which is part of the Emirates group, is looking for chefs, finance staff and logistic personnel.

Recruitment drive

H&MV has said the positions will be rolled out over the next three to five years.

The company is on target to reach a turnover of €33m - up from €7m in 2015.

The jobs will see the high voltage specialist firm increasing its workforce from 150 to 300 over the next three to five years.

CEO PJ Flanagan says it is an exciting time for the company – as it gets ready to celebrate its 20th birthday:

“We have a big recruitment drive for the next 12 months locally here in Limerick,” he said.

“It is going to be exciting times for people.

“To get the right personnel in, to get into the culture of H&MV – we have a very good culture with the people we have in the company and we hope to keep that culture and expand on it.”

He said the company makes a conscious effort to integrate with the local community in Limerick.

“We have a special tailor made apprentice programme and graduate programme for all our employees,” he said.

“It is a great area to get into for young people in the area.

“We do have a number of different showcases going around to local schools to try and attract the young talent into H&MV.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be on hand for the official announcement of the jobs in Limerick this afternoon.

The new positions created by DNATA at Dublin Airport include chefs, operations managers, logistics managers, drivers, stores and health and safety staff.

They will be staffing the company’s newest airline catering facility in the city.

DNATA senior vice president of catering, Robin Padgett said the move is also set to benefit Irish producers:

“We love using local suppliers and we already know Irish product form our international operations because you guys, here in the country, are very adept at selling abroad and selling internationally.

“You are known for a great quality product.

“We would be daft not to be looking at local product here in Ireland – and around the Dublin area as well.”

He said Dublin is an “incredibly aviation focused city” with a great track record of passenger growth through the airport.

“We suspect this year Dublin airport will get north of 30 million passengers a year,” he said.

“Those are people we should be supporting and providing great food and great meals for.”

The new catering facility includes an industrial-sized kitchen, food prep and assembly areas, and storage areas.