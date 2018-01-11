2018 IFTA nominations are announced

The nominations for this year's IFTA Film and Drama Awards have been unveiled.

Among the nominees for Actress in a Lead Role Drama are Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander', Ruth Negga in 'Preacher' and Amy Huberman for 'Striking Out'.

The 2018 IFTA Film and Drama Awards ceremony takes place on February 15th.

Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said: "What a fantastic kick-start to the Academy’s 15th Anniversary year with this superb line-up of Irish Nominees showcasing the very best of Ireland’s creative talent, delivering world-class film and drama across the globe.

"The Academy looks forward to acknowledging their achievements and rewarding excellence at the IFTA Awards Ceremony next month".

NOMINATIONS FOR THE IFTA FILM & DRAMA AWARDS 2018

FILM CATEGORIES

FEATURE FILM

Cardboard Gangsters

Handsome Devil

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Maudie

Michael Inside

Song of Granite

DIRECTOR FILM

Frank Berry, Michael Inside

John Butler, Handsome Devil

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mark O Connor, Cardboard Gangsters

Aisling Walsh, Maudie

SCRIPTWRITER FILM

Frank Berry, Michael Inside

Stephen Burke, Maze

John Butler, Handsome Devil

Nick Kelly, The Drummer and The Keeper

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters

Colin Farrell, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Dafhyd Flynn, Michael Inside

Fionn O Shea, Handsome Devil

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Maze

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Sarah Bolger, Halal Daddy

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Ann Skelly, Kissing Candice

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and The Keeper

Andrew Scott, Handsome Devil

Fionn Walton, Cardboard Gangsters

Barry Ward, Maze

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Niamh Algar, The Drummer and The Keeper

Sarah Carroll, The Limit Of

Deirdre O Kane, Halal Daddy

Victoria Smurfit, The Lears

Fionna Hewitt Twamley, Cardboard Gangsters

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The 34th

A Cambodian Spring

The Farthest

No Stone Unturned

The Silver Branch

SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION

Cry Rosa

For You

The Secret Market

The Tattoo

Time Traveller

Wave

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

An Beal Bocht

Angela's Christmas

Departure

Late Afternoon

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Timothee Chamelet, Call Me By Your Name

Ethan Hawke, Maudie

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, Maudie

Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water

Nicole Kidman, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DRAMA CATEGORIES

DRAMA

Acceptable Risk

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Paula

Striking Out

Vikings

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

David Caffrey, Peaky Blinders

Rob Quinn, Ackley Bridge

Steve Saint Leger, Vikings

Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo

SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA

Ronan Bennett, Gunpowder

Malcolm Campbell, Ackley Bridge

Conor McPherson, Paula

Antoine O Flatharta, Grace Harte

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Richard Dormer, Rellik

Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty

Brendan Gleeson, Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Chris O Dowd, Get Shorty

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elaine Cassidy, Acceptable Risk

Denise Gough, Paula

Amy Huberman, Striking Out

Ruth Negga, Preacher

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

Moe Dunford, Vikings

Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones

Owen McDonnell, Paula

Jason O Mara, Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Angeline Ball, Acceptable Risk

Eva Birthistle, The Last Kingdom

Jessie Buckley, Taboo

Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Genevieve O’Reilly, Tin Star

CRAFT/TECHNICAL CATEGORIES (across Film & Drama)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tom Comerford, Pilgrimage

Richard Kendrick, Song of Granite

Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman

Cathal Watters, Peaky Blinders

COSTUME DESIGN

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

Sarajane Ffrench O Carroll, The Lodgers

Susan O Connor Cave, Vikings

Leonie Prendergast, Pilgrimage

EDITING

Tony Cranstoun, The Farthest

Dermot Diskin, Peaky Blinders

Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls

Tadhg O Sullivan, Song of Granite

MAKEUP & HAIR

Julie-Ann Ryan & Niamh Glynn, The Cured

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands

Lorraine Glynn & Sonya Dolan, The Man Who Invented Christmas

Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney, Vikings

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Ray Harman, The Farthest

Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage

Stephen Rennicks, Maze

John Gerard Walsh, The Drummer and The Keeper

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Stephen Daly, Into the Badlands

Joe Fallover, The Lodgers

Mark Geraghty, Vikings

John Hand, Maudie

SOUND

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest

Ronan Hill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters, Game of Thrones

Karl Merren Brendan Deasy, Into the Badlands

Marco Dolle, Steve Munro, Garret Farrell, Maudie

VFX

Tim Chauncey The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King

Ian Benjamin Kenny Enda O Connor The Farthest

Ed Bruce & Nicholas Murphy, Screenscene, Game of Thrones

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers