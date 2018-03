Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Galway that has claimed the lives of two women.

The women were knocked down near Ballinasloe train station at around 5.40 yesterday evening.

The pedestrians, who were both in their 50s, were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The road was closed while investigators carried out an examination.