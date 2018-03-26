14 EU Countries To Expel Russian Diplomats

Fourteen EU member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats over the chemical attack in Salisbury.

It's expected a decision on whether or not Ireland should do the same will be taken after tomorrow morning's cabinet meeting.

Simon Coveney will bring an options paper to cabinet that will outline what approaches the state can take.

Russia has denied it's behind the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia earlier this month.

In the US, Donald Trump has taken the decision to expel 60 diplomats and close the Russian consulate in Seattle.

His move comes just hours after porn star Stormy Daniels broke her silence on her alleged affair with Trump.

She claims she was approached in 2011 and threatened to keep quiet about her encounter with the then businessman.