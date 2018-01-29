11 soldiers killed in Kabul after militants attack army base near military academy

At least 11 soldiers have died and 15 are wounded after insurgents attacked an army unit guarding a military academy in the Afghan capital Kabul.

The assault began when a suicide bomber struck the troops before other militants opened fire in an early-morning raid.

Islamic State says it was behind the attack near the Marshal Fahim academy, which is the latest in a wave of violence carried out by insurgents, including the Taliban, in which scores of people have died.

Among the deadliest was on Saturday, when a Taliban attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the centre of the city, killing at least 103 and wounding up to 235.

Interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said it is believed a second ambulance was also involved in the operation but had left the area, suggesting some would-be attackers may have escaped.

At least five attackers were involved in Monday morning's raid.

Two were killed in a gun battle with troops, two others detonated their suicide vests and one was arrested by troops.

The Taliban has been waging an insurgency since it was driven from power by US and Afghan forces after the September 11 attacks on the US.

IS emerged in Afghanistan in 2014, as the US and NATO were winding down their combat mission.